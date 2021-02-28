Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $13,904,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

