Reviewing Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) & ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -237.01% -114.46% -82.15% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

8.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biocept and ACI Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.53 million 14.61 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.49 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept.

Risk & Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Biocept and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biocept presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.67%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than ACI Global.

Summary

Biocept beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

