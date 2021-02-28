Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Barclays boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.10 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

