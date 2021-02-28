Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

RVLV opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

