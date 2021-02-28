Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Revolve Group stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 over the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

