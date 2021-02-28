RFG Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,188 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

