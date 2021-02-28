Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSH opened at $53.03 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

