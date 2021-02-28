Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

