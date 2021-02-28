Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$109.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of RY opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.22%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

