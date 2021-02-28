Royce & Associates LP Buys 285,297 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,297 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 790,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $338.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

