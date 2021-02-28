Royce & Associates LP Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 238.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 436,669 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.06% of Interface worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Interface by 19.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.16. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

