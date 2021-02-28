Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,892 Shares of PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PICO were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PICO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PICO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in PICO by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PICO by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

PICO stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.04. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

