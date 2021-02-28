Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

