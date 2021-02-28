Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,892 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Omega Flex worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 571.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.