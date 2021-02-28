Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,065 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,999,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

