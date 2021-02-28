Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $17.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SABR. Mizuho raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,528,480 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

