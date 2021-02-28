Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

