Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,967,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

