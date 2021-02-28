Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,967,000.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.