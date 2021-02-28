salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $260.00 by Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $260.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.