Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,998,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

