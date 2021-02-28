Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SZGPY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.