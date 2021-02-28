Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SZGPY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit