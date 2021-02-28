Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.05. 3,751,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,194,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

