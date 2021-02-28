Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

