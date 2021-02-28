Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

