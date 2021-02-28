Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,116 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,479,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

