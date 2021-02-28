SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

SEGXF opened at $13.24 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit