SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

SEGXF opened at $13.24 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

