Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,571 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $157.21 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

