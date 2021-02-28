Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.04 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.