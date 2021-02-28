Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

