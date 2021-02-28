Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

