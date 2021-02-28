Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.