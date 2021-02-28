SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of ARR opened at $12.07 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

