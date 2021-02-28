SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading 5.1% Higher

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.34. 261,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 257,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

