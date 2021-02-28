Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Expands By 4,300.0%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CDMOP stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

