Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Decreases By 91.7%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Get Fraport alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB lowered Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.