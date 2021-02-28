Short Interest in Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Expands By 3,400.0%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MVRBF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Medivir AB has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

