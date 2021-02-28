SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,669 shares of company stock worth $6,510,229. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 76.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Analyst Recommendations for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit