SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,669 shares of company stock worth $6,510,229. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 76.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

