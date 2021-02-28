SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Trading Up 5.3%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 9,221,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,122,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

