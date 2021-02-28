Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Down 10.5%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 1,491,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,513,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.