SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 242.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.50% of SP Plus worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

