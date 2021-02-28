St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas Sells 1,235,909 Shares

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 1,235,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$1,297,704.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,179,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,688,193.60.

On Friday, February 26th, Francois Dumas purchased 8,000 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Francois Dumas sold 182,500 shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$125,925.00.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

