STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phunware were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Phunware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

