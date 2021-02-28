STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

