Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.
Shares of NYSE STN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.