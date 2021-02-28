Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

