State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

