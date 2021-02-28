State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,166 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

