State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,996 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,996 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.34 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

