State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in State Street by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in State Street by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

