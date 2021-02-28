Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

