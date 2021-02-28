Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit