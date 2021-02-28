Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

